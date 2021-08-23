Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
