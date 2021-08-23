Cancel
Hazlehurst, GA

Jump on Hazlehurst’s rainy forecast today

Hazlehurst (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(HAZLEHURST, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hazlehurst Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazlehurst:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0ba8NEra00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

