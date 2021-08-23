Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Three homeless men struck and killed under overpass in two separate incidents

By Andrea Carden
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Three homeless men were struck and killed Sunday night under an overpass in Houston in two separate crashes. Police were dispatched to FM 1960 eastbound near North Freeway around 10:00 p.m. for reports of an accident. When officers arrived, they found two dead men in the road and a car stopped heading in to the underpass. According to police, the driver of a Chrysler 300 saw someone swerve in front of him, but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrians.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy