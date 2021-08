At its core, a crate is a great short-term way to train and manage your dog, while building a safe, cozy space for your pup that makes him feel more secure. It can also be helpful in potty training and for limiting access to parts of the house as needed. While crate training a puppy may take time and effort, it has benefits for dog owners, too. A crate gives you a secure way to transport your dog and travel with it, and you can also use a crate to efficiently house train your dog, and prevent it from being destructive when you’re not around to supervise. Aside from training, should a crate look nice if you gonna use it for a long time? Of course! And I’ve prepared a whole bunch of nice dog kennels that won’t spoil your interior and will let your dog be comfortable and safe inside.