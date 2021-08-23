Siler City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SILER CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
