Claymont, DE

Weather Forecast For Claymont

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

CLAYMONT, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0ba8MrxC00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

