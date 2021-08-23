Cancel
Claremont, NC

Claremont Weather Forecast

Claremont (NC) Weather Channel
CLAREMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0ba8Mmmn00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

