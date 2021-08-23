Cancel
Lovington, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Lovington

Posted by 
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

LOVINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0ba8MgUR00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

