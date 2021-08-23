Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pataskala, OH

Pataskala Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PATASKALA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0ba8MZGE00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Pataskala, OH
133
Followers
565
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pataskala, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pataskala, OHPosted by
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(PATASKALA, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pataskala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pataskala, OHPosted by
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Pataskala is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(PATASKALA, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pataskala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Pataskala, OHPosted by
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Pataskala — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PATASKALA, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pataskala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy