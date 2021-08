This shows the divide between American and European car enthusiasts quite clearly…. Way back when Top Gear was still worth watching, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond embarked on a wonderful journey across the western United States. You might remember the episode where the boys drove different American muscle cars (actually, only one was truly a muscle car, but don’t expect the Brits to understand that). There’s plenty of cringe in the episode, showing how Europeans tend to lean toward elitism, even though most of them are average by definition.