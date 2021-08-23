Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connelly Springs, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Connelly Springs

Posted by 
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0ba8MS5900

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs, NC
225
Followers
567
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Connelly Springs, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy