Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Felton, DE

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Felton

Posted by 
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(FELTON, DE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Felton Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Felton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0ba8MM2100

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton, DE
115
Followers
567
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy