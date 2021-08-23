Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Dr. Is In: Vaccines and flu season

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 3 days ago

Flu season is almost here and that means another vaccine to consider getting.

Dr. Silverman joined 3News First Edition to talk about the protection the vaccine provides.

"A vaccine for the flu and for influenza virus has been out there and effective for years," Dr. Gregg Silverman said.

Silverman said you can get the flu and the COVID shot at the same time.

Corpus Christi local news

