Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeville, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bridgeville

Posted by 
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

BRIDGEVILLE, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0ba8MIV700

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville, DE
122
Followers
564
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeville, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy