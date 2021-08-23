Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

One Major Design Idea People Have That Makes Property Brother Drew Scott ‘Die A Little Inside’

By Lauren Vanderveen
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Making a house a home is no small feat. It takes money, determination, and a penchant for thinking outside the box. We've seen it manifest in countless ways, shapes, and forms on HGTV's home renovation shows over the years. Zooey Deschanel has even pitched in. But word to the wise, one side of the Property Brothers coin, Drew Scott, has a design idea pet peeve that makes him “die a little inside.”

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Drew Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Hgtv#Architectural Digest#School Of Rock#Avatar#The Property Brothers#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel Planning Las Vegas Wedding, Says Report

Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel still planning their dream wedding? One year ago Gossip Cop debunked a story about the couple preparing for a lavish post-COVID wedding in Las Vegas. Let’s check back in to see what happened. Post-Pandemic Wedding Joy For Johnathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel?. The National Enquirer...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Zooey Deschanel Used An Old Door As Decor, And the Result Is Super Impressive

Actress Zooey Deschanel has been providing the internet with plenty of design inspo over the last few weeks. First, she made her TikTok debut with a reenactment of the “New Girl” intro with her cozy front porch as an idyllic backdrop. Then, she acted out THAT iconic lift scene from “500 Days of Summer” while stood in front of some gorgeous floral wallpaper. Now, she has treated fans to a look at her outdoor space that has been decorated with one surprising item. The item? Old doors.
Home & Gardenarchitecturaldigest.com

The Property Brothers Share 5 Ways to Refresh a Bedroom Space

You’ve seen the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, a.k.a. Drew and Jonathan Scott, transform homes and share real estate expertise on their many shows (including Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Buying and Selling, just to name a few). Now, they’ve upped the ante with a new series of live online video...
Interior Designthespruce.com

Look Inside the Los Angles Home of DIY Expert Drew Scott, aka Lone Fox

Is there anything better than a virtual home tour? Designer Dream Homes is a series featuring the living spaces of our favorite interior designers and home decor influencers, where they give us the full lowdown on how they live. It’s all the things we love about browsing virtual real estate listings, with the added benefit of hearing exactly what it is that makes these dream homes so special.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

The Property Brothers Renovate a House for a Couple With ‘High’ Expectations

On the latest episode of “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” Drew and Jonathan Scott show that while a house may seem perfect to a buyer, no home is tailor-made. In the episode “Reaching New Heights,” the brothers meet with J.J. and Carlee, a Las Vegas couple who are having trouble fitting into their home. He’s 6-foot-10, she’s 6-foot-4, and their house is simply too small.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Design Your Home So It Never Looks Outdated, According to HGTV Experts

It can be hard to resist design trends when they’re everywhere, even if you know there’s a large possibility that they will soon be outdated. On the other hand, you don’t want to resort to making everything gray and beige. But Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the pair behind the famous Instagram account Cheap Old Houses who now have their own HGTV show by the same name, have a word of advice — lean into the design origins and inspiration of your home, and it’ll never feel dated.
Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Linda Barker reveals why she's absent from Changing Rooms reboot

Changing Rooms made a comeback on Channel 4 on Wednesday 18 August, but you may notice that one of the much-loved designers, Linda Barker is missing from the show. Speaking to HELLO!, Linda revealed she was just as surprised as we were when news hit that Changing Rooms was returning to our screens - but although she wasn't asked to reprise her role on the brilliant 90s and 00s show, she's not been putting her feet up! Linda tells all about her own personal renovation project, her collaboration with Terrys Fabrics and, of course, her Changing Room memories…
Interior Designcountryliving.com

Kevin McCloud's biggest advice on self-builds, renovations and trends

What's the one thing every homeowner should avoid when renovating? And why should you be "very, very careful" if you're about to embark on a self-build journey? Whether you’re looking to self-build or redecorate a room, Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud has shared his wisdom with us ahead of Grand Designs Live, which is returning at The NEC this October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy