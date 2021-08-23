Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland Park, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Highland Park

Posted by 
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0ba8MD5U00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Highland Park, MI
120
Followers
560
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy