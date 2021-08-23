Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley Springs, CA

Valley Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0ba8M7sN00

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel

Valley Springs, CA
123
Followers
565
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Valley Springs, CAPosted by
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel

Valley Springs is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(VALLEY SPRINGS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Valley Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Valley Springs, CAPosted by
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Valley Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VALLEY SPRINGS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Valley Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy