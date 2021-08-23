Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Public Library events

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth Public Library is located at 132 South St., Plymouth. For information on events, call 508-830-4250 or visit https://plymouthpubliclibrary.org. Morning Book Chat in the Garden:10 a.m. Aug. 25. Plymouth Public Library staff members Kate and Shane will facilitate a discussion to talk about books in the Library's Garden. Members of the public are invited to join any of our monthly conversations to talk to fellow readers about books they’re currently reading or looking forward to reading. Come with your morning coffee or tea and a list of your top book titles of the moment.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Government
City
Plymouth, MA
Plymouth, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Mutual Fund#Storytime#Medigap Insurance#Grey House Publishing#Personal Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy