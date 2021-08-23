Plymouth Public Library events

The Plymouth Public Library is located at 132 South St., Plymouth. For information on events, call 508-830-4250 or visit https://plymouthpubliclibrary.org. Morning Book Chat in the Garden:10 a.m. Aug. 25. Plymouth Public Library staff members Kate and Shane will facilitate a discussion to talk about books in the Library's Garden. Members of the public are invited to join any of our monthly conversations to talk to fellow readers about books they’re currently reading or looking forward to reading. Come with your morning coffee or tea and a list of your top book titles of the moment.