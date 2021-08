An activity aide in any healthcare setting can wear a lot of hats and is responsible for the emotional and physical well-being of those they serve. No matter how small or large the facility, activity aides know the challenges and rewards of meeting the needs of residents, add a pandemic to that daily mix and any challenges are magnified. That is why SDAHO has selected Michelle Butler, CNA and Activity Aide with Philip Health Services (PHS) as this week’s Healthcare Hero. The SDAHO Healthcare Hero campaign is designed to recognize and celebrate healthcare professionals across South Dakota.