Marcus Hook, PA

Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook

Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MARCUS HOOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0ba8LwKc00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Wednesday has sun for Marcus Hook — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARCUS HOOK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marcus Hook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

