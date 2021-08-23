Cancel
Fillmore, CA

Fillmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba8Lq2G00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

