Williston, FL

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Williston (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(WILLISTON, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Williston Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0ba8Legm00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

