The fight game is an entertainment business and nobody wants to watch a boring fight. So, when Brandon Royval shows up on a fight card, it’s impossible to look away. Less than two years ago, Colorado’s Royval entered the Legacy Fighting Alliance cage for the eighth time in a bid for the vacant flyweight title. He was 9-4 as a pro, having never been stopped. He had finished his opponents in eight of his nine victories. At LFA 79, it took him all of 23 seconds to secure an armbar submission over Nate Williams, which earned him the title. The guy has never had a boring fight in his life.