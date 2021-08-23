Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NC

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(HUDSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hudson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hudson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0ba8LcvK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson, NC
223
Followers
567
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hudson, NCPosted by
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hudson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hudson: Thursday, August 26: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 27: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while

Comments / 0

Community Policy