Nokomis, FL

Nokomis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0ba8LYLI00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

