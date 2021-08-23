Nokomis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 10 mph



