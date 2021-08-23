Cancel
Keaau, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Keaau

Posted by 
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0ba8LVh700

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

