4-Day Weather Forecast For Keaau
KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain Showers Likely
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
