Newsoms, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Posted by 
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0ba8LMzo00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

