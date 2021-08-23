Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Wentworth, GA

Port Wentworth Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PORT WENTWORTH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0ba8LEw000

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel

Port Wentworth, GA
120
Followers
568
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Wentworth, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy