Kemp, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Kemp

Posted by 
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

KEMP, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba8LD3H00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

#Nws
Kemp, TX Posted by
Take advantage of Friday sun in Kemp

(KEMP, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kemp. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

