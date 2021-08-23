Cancel
Clifton, CO

Clifton Daily Weather Forecast

Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0ba8L8it00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

