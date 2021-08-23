Cancel
Fairmont, NC

Fairmont Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0ba8L6xR00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

