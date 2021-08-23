Cancel
Spring Lake, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Spring Lake

Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SPRING LAKE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0ba8KtVO00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

