Othello, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Othello

Posted by 
Othello (WA) Weather Channel
3 days ago
 3 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0ba8KeVj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(OTHELLO, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Othello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

