4-Day Weather Forecast For Othello

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



