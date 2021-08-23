Cancel
Southbridge, MA

Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Posted by 
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0ba8K5tf00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

