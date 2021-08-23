Cancel
Gaston, SC

Gaston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gaston (SC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

GASTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0ba8K38D00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

