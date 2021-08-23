Cancel
Inwood, WV

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Inwood

Posted by 
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(INWOOD, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0ba8JzlX00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

