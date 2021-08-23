Cancel
Magnolia, DE

Magnolia Weather Forecast

Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MAGNOLIA, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0ba8Jrhj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

