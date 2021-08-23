Lugoff Weather Forecast
LUGOFF, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0