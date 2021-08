CHICAGO (CBS) — The Reverend Jesse Jackson who is vaccinated and his wife Jacqueline are still at Northwestern Memorial Hospital being treated for COVID-19. CBS 2’s Jim Williams has an update. According to a family spokesperson, Reverend Jackson is responding well to treatment at Northwestern Hospital. And as one South Side pastor offers his prayers for a speedy recovery, he’s pressing ahead to get many more people in his community vaccinated, joining the hospital where Rev. Jackson got his shot.