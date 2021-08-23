Cancel
Blairsville, GA

Take advantage of Monday sun in Blairsville

Blairsville (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(BLAIRSVILLE, GA) A sunny Monday is here for Blairsville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blairsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0ba8JgEy00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

