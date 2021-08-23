Timmonsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TIMMONSVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
