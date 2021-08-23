Cancel
Longs, SC

Longs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Longs (SC) Weather Channel
Longs (SC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0ba8JbpL00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

