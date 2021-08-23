Daily Weather Forecast For Starke
STARKE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0