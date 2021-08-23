Daily Weather Forecast For Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
