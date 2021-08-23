Take advantage of Monday sun in Baker
(BAKER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
