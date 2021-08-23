Cancel
Franklinton, LA

Franklinton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

FRANKLINTON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0ba8JUb800

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

