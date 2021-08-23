Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TN

Brownsville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TN) A sunny Monday is here for Brownsville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0ba8JQ4E00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville, TN
248
Followers
561
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Brownsville, TNPosted by
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brownsville: Wednesday, August 25: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, August 26: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Friday,

Comments / 0

Community Policy