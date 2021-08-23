Cancel
Red Springs, NC

Red Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Red Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

RED SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0ba8JJ8N00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Springs, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

