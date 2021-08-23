Cancel
Kings Mountain, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0ba8JB4Z00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

