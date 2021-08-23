Cancel
Bennettsville, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bennettsville

Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

BENNETTSVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0ba8J36000

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

